Kapurthala’s Amandeep Mathon commissioned as Pilot Officer in Royal Australian Air Force

Amandeep Singh Mathon (35), a native of Kapurthala in Punjab, has achieved a significant milestone by graduating from the Royal Australian Air Force Officer Training School and taking on new responsibilities as a pilot officer.

Educated at the Army School in Kapurthala, Amandeep carries forward his illustrious family's tradition of serving in the armed forces. While his ancestors served in India, he and his brothers serve in Australia, upholding the family's proud military legacy.

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One of three brothers, Amandeep draws inspiration from his family's military history, which has played a significant role in shaping the trio's respective careers.

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Amandeep and his younger brother, Kamalpreet, serve in the Royal Australian Air Force, while his elder brother, Sarabjit Singh Mathon, serves in the police force.

Kamalpreet was appointed a Flying Officer in the Royal Australian Air Force, where he has been serving since last year. Sarabjit, meanwhile, served in the Australian Army before becoming a police officer with the New South Wales Police Force.

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The family moved to Australia nearly two decades ago and currently resides in Melbourne.

Amandeep's mother, Amarjeet Kaur, speaking to The Tribune from Australia, said, "My sons take after their father, Sewa Singh, who served in the Indian Army. We moved to Australia years ago, and my sons have worked very hard to achieve this feat. They started out on student visas and worked hard, balancing jobs and studies before undergoing rigorous training to join the forces. It is my husband's defence background and my sons' upbringing in that environment that strengthened their resolve."

She added, "Amandeep has now followed in the footsteps of his brothers, father and elders in pursuing this dream. My father and brother also served in the Indian Army. Right after his passing-out parade, Amandeep was very happy and said, 'This isn't just a uniform for me; it's a way of life.'"

Kaur said their home had been flooded with congratulatory calls following Amandeep's achievement.

Amandeep's father, Sewa Singh, said, "A spirit of service has been deeply ingrained in the Mathon family for generations. Amandeep's grandfather, Nirmal Singh, and I both served in the Indian Army. This proud legacy now continues in Australia, where the new generation remains committed to serving the nation and society."

He added, "The family settled in Australia nearly two decades ago, where they have built a new life through hard work and perseverance. They believe that Australia has provided them with opportunities, freedom and a platform to forge a better future. Inspired by this sense of gratitude, the family members view service to the nation and society as their duty."