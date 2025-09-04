DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala's ‘sewa’ spirit: Rail parts manufacturer turns to boat making for flood-hit areas

Kapurthala's ‘sewa’ spirit: Rail parts manufacturer turns to boat making for flood-hit areas

At least 40 to 50 boats have been pressed into service by Hanspal Traders
article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:05 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Boats sent in by Hanspal Traders being loaded to be ferried to flood-hit areas. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of the spirit of 'sewa', Hanspal Traders, a Kapurthala-based rail coach parts manufacturer, has begun producing boats to aid in flood relief efforts. The company, which has been supplying coach parts to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) since 1986, has shifted its focus to manufacturing boats in response to the devastating floods in Punjab.

Advertisement

At least 40 to 50 boats have been pressed into service by Hanspal Traders to flood hit areas of the state — from Sultanpur Lodhi to Khadoor Sahib.

The three brothers behind Hanspal Traders — Pritpal Singh, Devinder Pal Singh and Sukhwinder Pal Singh — were inspired to take up boat making during the 2023 floods when Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap requested they craft a large boat. Since then, the company has manufactured around 50 boats, which are being used in flood-hit areas across the state, including Sultanpur Lodhi and Khadoor Sahib.

Advertisement

Devinder Pal Singh, one of the brothers, said, "The spirit of 'sewa' in flood-hit regions is overwhelming. We wanted to help people amidst the flood crisis, and villagers needed boats. We had the resources to manufacture them, so we got to work."

The company's boats have been ferrying cattle, goods and people in flood-affected areas, providing much-needed relief to those in need.

Advertisement

Hanspal Traders has also shared its boat designs with others across Punjab, encouraging them to join in the relief efforts. A unit in Bathinda has already started manufacturing boats based on their designs.

Devinder Pal adds, "This year we have been working with Rana (Inder Partap) to ensure ease of people to travel in flood-hit regions. He also dropped in many iron sheets for us days ago. Work to make more boats is on, in full swing."

Pal appeals to people, "Floods are a huge tragedy ravaging the area. People can make their own boats — it's like building a huge metal tub. We have appealed to others to pitch in. After queries, designs and blueprints were also sent to a Bathinda unit, who have also started making boats."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts