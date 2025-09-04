In a heartwarming display of the spirit of 'sewa', Hanspal Traders, a Kapurthala-based rail coach parts manufacturer, has begun producing boats to aid in flood relief efforts. The company, which has been supplying coach parts to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) since 1986, has shifted its focus to manufacturing boats in response to the devastating floods in Punjab.

Advertisement

At least 40 to 50 boats have been pressed into service by Hanspal Traders to flood hit areas of the state — from Sultanpur Lodhi to Khadoor Sahib.

The three brothers behind Hanspal Traders — Pritpal Singh, Devinder Pal Singh and Sukhwinder Pal Singh — were inspired to take up boat making during the 2023 floods when Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap requested they craft a large boat. Since then, the company has manufactured around 50 boats, which are being used in flood-hit areas across the state, including Sultanpur Lodhi and Khadoor Sahib.

Advertisement

Devinder Pal Singh, one of the brothers, said, "The spirit of 'sewa' in flood-hit regions is overwhelming. We wanted to help people amidst the flood crisis, and villagers needed boats. We had the resources to manufacture them, so we got to work."

The company's boats have been ferrying cattle, goods and people in flood-affected areas, providing much-needed relief to those in need.

Advertisement

Hanspal Traders has also shared its boat designs with others across Punjab, encouraging them to join in the relief efforts. A unit in Bathinda has already started manufacturing boats based on their designs.

Devinder Pal adds, "This year we have been working with Rana (Inder Partap) to ensure ease of people to travel in flood-hit regions. He also dropped in many iron sheets for us days ago. Work to make more boats is on, in full swing."

Pal appeals to people, "Floods are a huge tragedy ravaging the area. People can make their own boats — it's like building a huge metal tub. We have appealed to others to pitch in. After queries, designs and blueprints were also sent to a Bathinda unit, who have also started making boats."