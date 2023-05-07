Karamjit Kaur has right credentials, says MP Bittu

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 6

Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Friday that former Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was a parliamentarian who always raised issues concerned with the welfare of the public in the Lok Sabha.

Accompanied by Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Bittu addressed election meetings in Dhuleta, Rajpura, Garhi Maha Singh and Tarkhan Majara villages of the Phillaur assembly constituency.

Stating that Chaudhary Santokh Singh was among the first to oppose the three anti-farmer bills at their introduction stage in Lok Sabha, Bittu said that the Jalandhar MP was particularly concerned about the farming community and had spoken about issues like minimum support price (MSP) and crop diversification several times in Parliament.

Exhorting people to vote for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the bypoll, MP Bittu said the Congress candidate was educated, experienced and suited to represent the people of Jalandhar after the demise of Chaudhary Santokh Singh.

“The people of Jalandhar deserve an MP who can take up their issues with the same passion and compassion in Parliament and I see no one more capable than Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary for this job. Everyone should vote for her on the polling day and pay tribute to Chaudhary sahib,” he said.