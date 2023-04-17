Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary on Sunday held a series of election meetings across the parliamentary constituency.

Multiple meetings were conducted in the rural areas of Muthadda Khurd, Kang Araiyan, Akalpur, and Bakapur by Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary to garner support for the Congress candidate.

Additionally, Karamjit Chaudhary addressed election meetings in Langrian and Muthadda Kalan in the Phillaur Assembly segment.

The Congress candidate also held several election meetings in Jalandhar city, visiting areas such as Gurjepal Nagar, New Jawahar Nagar, and Paras Estate.

During the meetings, Karamjit Chaudhary talked about the development initiatives undertaken by the Congress and Santokh Singh Chaudhary in Jalandhar and the need to continue working towards the betterment of the community. Speaking about the warm reception she received during the campaign, she said, “I am grateful to the people of Jalandhar for their love and support. It is heartening to see that they have not forgotten the work done by Chaudhary Saab and continue supporting us.”