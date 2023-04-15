Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

Phagwara, April 14
Congress candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary has lambasted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for summoning former CM Charanjit Singh Channi to the Vigilance Bureau office for questioning on Ambedkar Jayanti, a public holiday.
“I am appalled to know why the Mann government could not have waited for April 20th when the former CM said on his own that he would appear before the bureau and fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation against him,” said Karamjit Chaudhary.
She said it was a clear case of political vendetta and a desperate attempt to scuttle the ongoing bypoll campaign of the Congress. “I think the Mann government has been completely ruffled to see the kind of response the Congress is getting in Jalandhar,” she added.
