Karate medal winners felicitated

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 18

Karate players from Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK) were felicitated at a function organised by Deputy Leader of Opposition and MLA Chabbewal Dr Raj Kumar.

Budding karate players who won medals by participating in state karate championships and all-India karate championship were also awarded prizes on the occasion. Asian open karate championship gold medallists, Aaditya Bakshi and Paras Kumar along with International silver medallists Aarti Kumari, Om Silli and all-India gold medallists Hemanjit, Akshita Sharma, Dhairya Mehta, Adab Preet Singh, Karan Kumar, Manvik Thakur and north India karate championship gold medallist Ashish Thakur were among those who were honoured on the occasion. Ayush Bhargav, who won a silver medal in his very first sub-junior national karate championship, was also honoured on the occasion.

Congratulating the players, Dr Raj Kumar expressed the hope that with dedication and determination, the players would give their best in future also. On the request of karate coach Sensei Jagmohan Vij and the parents of the players, Chabbewal assured that in the coming Vidhan Sabha session, he would try to bring a special resolution regarding the problems being faced by the karate players in the state.