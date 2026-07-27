Kargil martyrs’ sacrifice will always inspire the nation: Hoshiarpur MLA

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs of the Kargil War at the Shaheedi Smarak in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. He honoured the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and remembered their courage, patriotism, and supreme sacrifice.

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Addressing the gathering, Jimpa said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only a symbol of India’s historic victory but also a reminder of the unmatched bravery, determination, and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. He said that during the 1999 Kargil War, Indian soldiers fought under extremely difficult conditions and successfully defended the country’s borders, earning respect across the world for their exceptional valour.

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He said the sacrifices made by the country’s brave soldiers can never be forgotten. “It is because of their courage and dedication that the people of India live in peace and security,” he said. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the lives of the martyrs and adopt the values of patriotism, discipline, and selfless service.

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Jimpa said Punjab has always been known as the land of brave soldiers, and its sons have made remarkable contributions in every war fought for the nation. He added that several soldiers from Hoshiarpur district also laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict, bringing pride to the nation through their supreme sacrifice.

He stressed that honouring the martyrs is the moral responsibility of every citizen and said the stories of their courage should be passed on to future generations to keep their legacy alive.

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During the programme, those present observed a two-minute silence in memory of the fallen heroes and reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the ideals for which the martyrs sacrificed their lives. Jimpa said the sacrifices of the Kargil heroes would continue to inspire generations to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.