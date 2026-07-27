DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kargil martyrs’ sacrifice will always inspire the nation: Hoshiarpur MLA

Kargil martyrs’ sacrifice will always inspire the nation: Hoshiarpur MLA

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 02:28 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hoshiarpur MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa pays tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.
Advertisement

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs of the Kargil War at the Shaheedi Smarak in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. He honoured the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and remembered their courage, patriotism, and supreme sacrifice.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Jimpa said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only a symbol of India’s historic victory but also a reminder of the unmatched bravery, determination, and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. He said that during the 1999 Kargil War, Indian soldiers fought under extremely difficult conditions and successfully defended the country’s borders, earning respect across the world for their exceptional valour.

Advertisement

He said the sacrifices made by the country’s brave soldiers can never be forgotten. “It is because of their courage and dedication that the people of India live in peace and security,” he said. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the lives of the martyrs and adopt the values of patriotism, discipline, and selfless service.

Advertisement

Jimpa said Punjab has always been known as the land of brave soldiers, and its sons have made remarkable contributions in every war fought for the nation. He added that several soldiers from Hoshiarpur district also laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict, bringing pride to the nation through their supreme sacrifice.

He stressed that honouring the martyrs is the moral responsibility of every citizen and said the stories of their courage should be passed on to future generations to keep their legacy alive.

Advertisement

During the programme, those present observed a two-minute silence in memory of the fallen heroes and reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the ideals for which the martyrs sacrificed their lives. Jimpa said the sacrifices of the Kargil heroes would continue to inspire generations to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts