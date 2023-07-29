Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Gurukul School celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember India’s victory and pay tributes to the martyrs. Students sang patriotic songs, recited poems and gave speeches in the morning assembly. A slogan-writing competition was also held to celebrate the day. Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar explained the importance of the day to the students. Candles were lighted and a two-minute silence was observed on the occasion.

Placement drive at GNA

GNA University organised a campus placement drive of Madhav KRG Group for the students of School of Engineering Design and Automation. The group shortlisted 10 out of 30 students of SEDA-D for their plant. The group was founded by Sudhir Goyal and Sanjeev Goyal, under the flagship brand ‘Jyoti’. Sumit Sidana, HR Head, and Paramveer Singh, engineer of Madhav KRG Group, personally interacted with the candidates to test their skills. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro-Chancellor, GNA University, said collaborative initiatives to explore skilled manpower is a demand of modern industries these days.

Green Day celebrated

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Green Day. The children were dressed in green outfits and brought lunch boxes full of green cuisines. They did a lot of activities and had fun with their mentors. President and vice-president of Group of State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh and Dr Gagandeep Kaur along with Savina Bahl, were overwhelmed to see the sparkling faces enjoying their day.

Workshop on Artificial Intelligence

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus concluded a dynamic two-day ‘Workshop on Artificial Intelligence: The future of technologies and its manifold applications’. Dr Kulwant Kaur, Dean, School of Information Technology at the institute, led the workshop as the resource person. The workshop delved into the fundamentals of AI, its historical significance, and key research areas, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of this rapidly evolving technology. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, expressed his delight at the success of the workshop.

Salute to real heroes

Doaba College was soaked in patriotic fervour as its Disha Committee, in association with Hawk Riders Club, organised an honouring ceremony entitled, ‘Salute to real heroes’ dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas. MF Farooqui, ADGP, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest and the guests of honour, SC Khindria, father of martyr Lieutenant Sachin Khindra, Rajinder Pal Singh, brother of Nastinder Pal Singh, Ravi Dada, father of the martyr Major Raman Dada and Dr Shabnam Sharma were accorded a floral welcome by the principal, faculty members, NCC cadets and the students of the college. Dr Pradeep Bhandari, principal, paid them an emotional tribute. The event culminated with a vote of thanks by Prof Sukhwinder Singh. Prof Priya Chopra conducted the stage.

Beauty and body fitness

Students of Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women excelled in the results of beauty and body fitness course, Semester IV, declared by UGC under community colleges. Neha Rawat stood first with 95% marks and Shikha Verma stood second with 93% marks. It is the only girls’ college offering the course. The eligibility of the course is 10+2 (any stream) and there is no age limit for admission. The course is specifically based on skill development so as to make the students ready for employment and entrepreneurship.

#Kargil