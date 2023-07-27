 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Have preserved all letters we exchanged: Martyr’s sister : The Tribune India

Capt Anjali Sekhri (retd), sister of martyr Lt Sachin Khindria at a programme in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 26

Relatives of martyrs shared their sordid memories as they gathered on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas organised by Kashyap Naujawan Sabha here on Wednesday. Capt Anjali Sekhri (retd), sister of martyr Lieut Sachin Khindria, narrated touching account of her brother and the fond memories she has with him. “My brother joined the Army when he was was 22. In just nine months, he had got posted in Siachen where he succumbed to shelling. He was awarded Sena Medal.”

‘Daughter born 8 days after dad’s martyrdom’

The wounds of losing her husband Constable Avtar Singh, who was posted with CISF at Baramullah, are still etched fresh in the mind of Kamaljit Kaur of Jandi Sari village of Kartarpur. “I had three children, including two daughters. My fourth child was still in my womb when the tragedy struck us. My youngest daughter was born eight days after her father’s martyrdom,” says Kamaljit, adding she did not take any job on compassionate grounds and instead kept it reserved for her son. “Now that he is eligible, we have moved his file in the Sainik Welfare Office”.

She added, “My father Sudarshan Khindria was in defence accounts. He made all three of us study in Kendriya Vidyalaya where we remained oriented to joining the defence forces. My elder sister is serving in the IAF in Delhi. I had a six-year stint in the Army after which I got selected in PCS (allied). While we both had got recruited and our younger brother was still in the Indian Military Academy, we went to meet him there. He entered the head office building and saw a cadet being punished and made to stand upside down. At first we ignored him and later realised that he was our brother and we all had a good laugh about it. This is the best memory I have about him”.

Relatives of martyrs get emotional as they watch a film on Kargil war heros at a function in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Sarabjit Singh

She went on, “Those were the days when we exchanged a lot of letters. We have kept them all saved. I and my sister show them to our kids telling them about the bond we shared. The last letter which he wrote was about his plans to get me married once he got relieved from the Siachen posting. But that was not to be.” She added that she used to talk to her brother on satellite phone every other day and had got the last call hours ahead of his martyrdom, “I was posted in Mumbai at that time and it was so difficult to accept that he was no more”.

She added, “My brother is BSc (computer science) passout from DAV College, Jalandhar. The college continues to hold a function in his memory and my dad rewards the topper from the course every year. Owing to his skills in the technical field, he was picked for the Intelligence Corps and was commissioned in Pune where they have a hall in his memory”. She shared, “Nearly 24 years on, my mother still preserves his uniform and has kept it nicely in the wardrobe.”

