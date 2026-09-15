Karimpuri slams govt over attack on BSP worker

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Punjab president Avtar Singh Karimpuri on Sunday visited Phagwara to enquire about the health of BSP worker Amrik Singh Pashta, who was allegedly attacked and injured by unidentified persons while he was returning home after closing his clinic at Jagjitpur Adda a few days ago.

During his visit, Karimpuri launched a sharp attack on the Punjab government over the law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that people were no longer feeling safe. He claimed that the deteriorating law-and-order situation had become a matter of serious concern and alleged that incidents of violence were taking place frequently across Punjab.

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Referring to the earlier attack on BSP Punjab secretary Khushi Ram, Karimpuri alleged that mafia elements operating under the purported patronage of the government were behind such incidents. He further alleged that such attacks were being carried out to conceal the government’s alleged failures, divert public attention and create a sense of fear among leaders and workers associated with opposition parties.

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Karimpuri specifically referred to the situation in Phagwara, saying that incidents of firing at houses and shops as well as cases of physical assault were being reported from the area, creating apprehension among residents.

He urged the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, to ensure the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible for the alleged attack on Amrik Singh Pashta. He also demanded strict legal action against the accused after their arrest.

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Warning the state government and police administration, Karimpuri said that if the attackers were not arrested at the earliest, the BSP would be compelled to launch an agitation over the issue. Lehraj Jamalpur, Sukhwinder Singh Shergill, engineer Pradeep Mall and several other BSP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.