Kartar Warriors lift cricket trophy

Jalandhar, December 20

After four enthralling days and seven power packed matches, the Cricket Premier League Season 4 finally came to an end with its extravagant finale match which was an excellent display of talent and sportsmanship between the Jain Overseas Warriors and Kartar Warriors. The finale was presided over by several eminent dignitaries who shared a common interest to both cricket and the youth upliftment. Sushil Rinku (MP), who appreciated Warriors NGO, has assured his wholehearted support to the team in all their future endeavours.

Both the teams played with full vigour but at the end the Kartar Warriors emerged as the champions of the Season 4 title. They won by 34 runs. Jain Overseas Warriors won the toss and elected to field. Though their talented bowlers put up a good show, the Kartar Warriors had their batsmen taking over the Jain Overseas Warriors bowlers heads on.

Shamil Menon gave a great start to the team by scoring a whopping 32 runs in mere 10 balls followed by Aryan who scored an awesome 46 in 26 balls which placed the score at 151 at a loss of 8 wickets.

The bowling display by Kartars was also outstanding with their bowler Hunar taking on some early critical wickets followed by their captain Gagandeep, Shonik and Sanjeev Arora who also took some much needed wickets.

Though Daksh from Jain Overseas Warriors pulled up the score with his 39 runs in 22 balls but the team had to conclude at a score of 118 runs, handing over the shining golden Season 4 trophy to the Kartar Warriors.

Daksh Manha was named the player of the tournament and Nitin Puri (captain Jain Overseas Warriors) was awarded the best bowler of the tournament.

