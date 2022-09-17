Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have been alleging that the BJP is trying to woo them, the party’s Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh has managed to topple the Municipal Council of his area and get his own party’s lone councillor appointed as the civic body’s chief.

The ex-president of the party, Prince Arora, who was from the Congress, was forced to resign about over one month ago after which fresh elections were held on Thursday. In the presence of Jalandhar-2 SDM Balbir Raj Singh and Executive Officer of the Kartarpur MC Des Raj, the AAP MLA managed to get Surinder Pal Singh appointed as the new president of the area MC.

Balkar Singh said, “The previous MC chief had put in his papers after expressing his inability to work. All councillors of the MC expressed their consent for Surinder Pal Singh and we got him appointed. We chose Surinder Pal as he had won MC polls Independently but had joined us soon after and was taking part in all the party activities.” A victory procession was also taken out by the AAP across the town.

Notably, the new MC chief is from the SC category and has been picked for the unreserved seat of MC chief. The Kartarpur Assembly seat, however, is reserved for the SC.

The MLA said, “With the change coming in, we are expecting the civic issues to be taken up in a better way. The 11 councillors, who were earlier in support of Congress, and three, who were having allegiance with SAD, have assured us full cooperation. We are also expecting some development grants coming from the government.”