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Home / Jalandhar / Kartik Gausain leads Hoshiarpur to victory in Katoch Shield tourney

Kartik Gausain leads Hoshiarpur to victory in Katoch Shield tourney

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:25 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Winners of Hoshiarpur team after the Senior Katoch Shield one-day tournament.
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A superb all-round performance by Kartik Gausain helped Hoshiarpur edge past Kapurthala by two wickets in the Punjab Cricket Association's Senior Katoch Shield one-day tournament.

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The rain-hit match, played at Kapurthala, was reduced from 50 overs per side to a 20-over contest. After winning the toss, Hoshiarpur opted to bowl first. Kapurthala posted 170 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs, with contributions from Jaiveer Bhinder (40), Jatin Sahota (37) and Pawardeep Nagra (31).

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For Hoshiarpur, Kartik Gausain was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets, while Dhruv Bagania, Karmveer and Kulveer picked up one wicket each.

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Chasing 171, Hoshiarpur held their nerve to score 172 for 8 in 19.5 overs and register a thrilling victory. Kartik played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 64 runs, while Ashveer scored 33, Rachit Soni 31 and Karmveer contributed 22 runs. Sukh Amritpal remained unbeaten on 2. Sameer Khan took three wickets for Kapurthala, while Jatin Sahota and Garv Kumar claimed two wickets each.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association officials, including president Dr Daljit Khela and secretary Dr Raman Ghai, congratulated the team for the impressive performance. Coaches Daljit Singh, Kuldeep Dhami and Ashok Sharma also praised the players and expressed confidence in a strong showing in the upcoming matches.

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