A long-awaited dream of rail connectivity for the people of Punjab’s Kandi region will finally become a reality on July 17, when two new passenger trains begin regular operations from the newly constructed Kartoli Railway Station. The station, located in Kartoli village, is the first railway station on the Nangal–Talwara–Mukerian broad-gauge rail line and is expected to significantly improve transport facilities for residents of Talwara, Hajipur and adjoining rural areas.

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On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a modernised railway station in Jalandhar under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. During the programme, he will also virtually inaugurate Kartoli Railway Station, marking a major milestone in the region’s railway development. Railway authorities have completed most of the preparations for the inauguration and the start of train services.

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Senior BJP leaders Raghunath Singh Rana and Sushil Kumar Pinky said July 17 would be remembered as a historic day for Talwara block. They described the launch of rail services as a major achievement that would accelerate the economic and social development of the Kandi region.

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The Ministry of Railways has approved the operation of the Kartoli–Ambala City Express following a long-standing public demand. In another important decision, the Delhi–Daulatpur Chowk Express has been extended up to Kartoli, providing direct rail access to more passengers. The new train services are expected to benefit residents of Talwara and Hajipur blocks in Punjab as well as people from Jaswan-Pragpur and Fatehpur Assembly constituencies of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

According to the railway timetable, the Kartoli–Ambala City Express will depart from Kartoli at 8.30 am and reach Ambala City at 4.15 pm. On its return journey, it will leave Ambala City at 12.55 pm and arrive at Kartoli at 8.25 pm.

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The new rail services will strengthen connectivity between Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, making travel easier, faster and more affordable. Students, traders, employees, pilgrims and other passengers are expected to benefit from the improved transport network, while the region is also likely to witness growth in business, tourism, employment and investment.

Local residents have welcomed the development, saying the new railway station is not merely a transport facility but a foundation for the economic, social and industrial transformation of the Kandi region. They believe the improved rail connectivity will open new opportunities and usher in a new era of development for the area.