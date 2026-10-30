Karva Chauth celebrated with fasting, prayers and festivities

After days of hectic activity and bumper-to-bumper traffic on city streets amid Karva Chauth celebrations, traffic eased on Thursday as women stayed indoors to observe a day-long fast for the long lives of their husbands.

Although market areas remained busy as festivities continued, special stalls, kiosks and pop-up outlets selling mehndi and Karva Chauth goodies dotted almost every nook and corner of the bazaars.

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In the run-up to Karva Chauth, decked-up and newly married women made a beeline for mehndi corners and beauty parlours across the city. Salons, makeup studios and nail art studios specially announced Karva Chauth-themed parties and discounts ahead of the festival, which culminated in celebrations on Thursday. Exhibitions, kitty parties and Karva Chauth-themed gatherings further added to the festive fervour.

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On Karva Chauth day, elaborate parties were organised at various hotels and clubs across the city, where women dressed in traditional attire spent the afternoon participating in fun activities and games. Many also walked the ramp in Karva Chauth beauty contests. The day was also marked by spiritual fervour, with women gathering at temples in the evening for the 'thali vatana' ceremony, during which married women exchange plates as part of the traditional rituals. The fast was broken at night after women sighted the moon through a sieve and offered water to it.

The appearance of the moon brought cheers among women, as earlier concerns over smoggy skies had raised fears of a delay in its sighting. Jalandhar's Tanisha Mehta, said, "It's my fifth Karva Chauth. My friends and I always enjoy the festivities together. From sargi, the customary pre-dawn meal, to the afternoon party and breaking the fast after seeing my husband, I feel there is great meaning in the rituals and enjoy them. We were apprehensive about the moon, but it came out in time."

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What is Karva Chauth & why its celebrated

Karva Chauth is observed by married women who pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. Traditionally celebrated with great fervour across northern India, the festival is associated with the tale of Rani Veervati.

According to the legend, Veervati broke her fast for her husband after being tricked by her brothers, which led to his death. Later, persuaded by Goddess Parvati, she resumed her dedicated fast and won back her husband's life from Yama, the god of death. The day begins with 'sargi', an auspicious pre-dawn meal given to women by their mothers-in-law. It consists of fruits, sweets, nuts and other nutritious foods to help them sustain themselves throughout the day. Following the meal, women observe a fast without food or water until moonrise. In Punjabi, 'sargi' is also associated with dawn. The evening puja is marked by the recitation of a religious 'katha' and the exchange of 'thalis' among married women.