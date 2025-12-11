Kashmiri student assaulted at LPU

A Kashmiri student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) was allegedly beaten up by a group of students at the Green Valley area near the LPU late on Tuesday evening, triggering concern among students and prompting swift police intervention.

The victim has been identified as Sheikh Kafeel Ahmed, a computer science student at the LPU. He is a resident of Lane No 9, Firdos Abaad, Baramula.

According to initial information, the altercation broke out in the Green Valley block, where some students reportedly attacked Kafeel under circumstances that are yet to be established.

The police reached the spot shortly after receiving information and shifted the injured student to Johal Hospital, Rama Mandi, where he was admitted for treatment late at night. The medical staff confirmed that Kafeel’s condition is stable and he is recovering under observation.