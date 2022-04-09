Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Three Arts Club and Department of Music of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, staged an enthralling performance by Kathak guru Malti Shyam of Lucknow Gharana in collaboration with Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth).

Malti Shyam mesmerised the audience with her enthralling dance performance. She explained that Kathak is an elegant dance form of Northern India and revolves around the concept of story-telling related to Indian ancient and mythological culture. It is further characterised by intricate footwork, body movement and precise rhythmic patterns.

During the programme, Malti Shyam said dance was a form of yoga as dance is a balance of mental, physical and spiritual aspect of one’s life. —