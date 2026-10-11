Kayaking, canoeing events kick off at Sultanpur Lodhi

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, along with Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora, on Saturday inaugurated the state-level kayaking and canoeing competitions under the Punjab Government’s flagship sports programme, Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, at the Holy Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The four-day sporting event is witnessing participation of around 250 players from various districts of Punjab, including Kapurthala, Ropar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Fazilka and Tarn Taran. Competitions are being held in five age categories: Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21–30 years and 31–40 years. Addressing the gathering, Seechewal expressed that it is matter of great pride that Sultanpur Lodhi hosting the state-level kayaking and canoeing competitions, saying that such events would provide a significant platform for emerging sportspersons to showcase their talent.

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He said elaborate arrangements had been made to facilitate the participating players and ensure the smooth conduct of the competitions. He highlighted the Punjab Government’s commitment to promoting sports among young people and providing them with opportunities to excel.

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He said Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan was playing an important role in encouraging youngsters to take up sports, nurture their abilities and channelise their energy in a positive direction.

Calling for greater promotion of kayaking and canoeing at the grassroots level, Seechewal said Punjab had ample water bodies that could be developed into centres of water sports to identify and nurture talent from an early age.

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He emphasised that wider participation in these sports would not only help young athletes pursue opportunities at national and international levels but also foster greater public awareness about keeping water bodies clean and pollution-free.

He stressed that promoting water sports alongside environmental awareness could help strengthen people’s connection with rivers and other water bodies and encourage collective responsibility for their conservation.

Highlighting the contribution of the Seechewal Water Sports Centre, he said the centre had been training youngsters for the past decade and had trained more than 1,100 players. Of these, 11 players had represented India at the international-level, while some trainees had also received the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award.

He added that several players trained at the centre had secured government jobs in the Punjab Police, CRPF, Army and other services. Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal encouraged the participating players to pursue their sporting goals with dedication, discipline and determination. He urged them to make the most of the opportunity and strive to excel at national and international competitions, bringing pride to Punjab and the country.

He said Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan was among the Punjab Government’s key initiatives to provide youngsters with a constructive platform to demonstrate their skills.SSP Gaurav Toora also motivated the youngsters to take up water sports and participate actively in such competitions.

He said these events offered aspiring athletes an opportunity to demonstrate their skills, build confidence and work towards sporting excellence.

Sultanpur Lodhi ASP Dhirendra Verma, SDM Jasjit Singh, District Sports Officers Kulwinder Singh and Jagjeevan Singh, coaches Pardeep Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Sunita Thakur, Inderjeet Kaur, Amarjeet Kaur, Lakhwinder Singh and Amandeep Singh Khaira, along with officials of the Sports Department, were also present on the occasion.