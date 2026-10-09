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Home / Jalandhar / Kayaking-canoeing events set to begin tomorrow in Sultanpur Lodhi

Kayaking-canoeing events set to begin tomorrow in Sultanpur Lodhi

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Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:40 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The four-day kayaking-canoeing competitions under the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ initiative are all set to begin on October 10.
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The four-day kayaking-canoeing competitions under the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ initiative are all set to begin on October 10. All preparations for successfully conducting the competitions have been completed.

Players and teams from various districts of Punjab will reach Sultanpur Lodhi to participate in these water sports competitions. The formal inauguration of the competitions will be held by Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Seechewal and Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Akash Bansal. Seechewal said that the land of Punjab has always played a leading role in promoting sports and sportspersons.

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He said that water sports such as kayaking and canoeing play an important role in developing discipline, courage, self-confidence and a sense of fitness among youth. Such competitions not only connect young people with sports but also provide them with an excellent platform to hone their talent and move forward. Coach Amandeep Singh Khaira said that players from around 16 to 20 districts of Punjab would participate in the four-day competitions.

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The competitions will be conducted in different age categories, including Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21 to 30 years and 31 to 40 years. He said that all necessary arrangements have been completed by the Sports Department to ensure that the competitions are conducted in an organised and smooth manner.

Duties have also been assigned to officials and staff to ensure the convenience and safety of players and the smooth conduct of the competitions. Seechewal extended his best wishes to all the participating players and urged them to take part in the competitions with full sportsmanship and give their best performance.

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He expressed hope that these competitions would help connect youth with water sports and further strengthen the sports culture in Punjab. These kayaking-canoeing competitions are being organised by the District Sports Department, Punjab, at the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre, situated on the banks of the sacred Kali Bein.

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