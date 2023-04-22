Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

In view of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the election observers reached the city on Thursday and have started review of the arrangements, preparedness and ongoing poll process besides giving directions to all nodal officers to ensure close vigil on poll related activities so as to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of election.

The Election Commission has deputed 2006 batch IAS officer Dr Pritam B Yashvant as General Observer, besides 2006 batch IPS officer Ujjwal Kumar Bhowmik as Police Observer and 2012 batch IRS officer Rajiv Shankar Kittur as Expenditure Observer. The observers also held a detailed review meeting with Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and other senior officers looking after different activities related to bypoll.

Emphasising the need to ensure continuous vigil on poll activities, General Observer Dr Yashvant directed the officials to maintain Model Code of Conduct and there should be no delay in taking action if any violation was reported. The observers also instructed the teams to monitor expenditure of candidates and parties without any fail.

The DC apprised the observers that there was 16,18,512 electors in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency till date of which 38,313 were above the age of 80 years and 10,526 PwD voters. The Phillaur Assembly segment had maximum number of voters, 1,99,776. He informed the observers that Assistant Returning Officers of all nine assembly constituencies, along with the police officers concerned, were working in tandem to ensure peaceful conduct of bypoll. As many as 1,972 polling stations are in the Lok Sabha Constituency, said the DC, adding that there were 542 critical polling booths had been identified, where all requisite arrangements were being put in place.

The District Election Officer also mentioned that there would be a dedicated ‘Women Only Polling Station’, which is to be managed by the women and all nine assembly constituencies would have one each such station. One polling station would be setup in the local Pingalwara Ghar, which is also to be managed by the Divyang persons (persons with disabilities), he added.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal and SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar briefed the observers on the steps being taken to maintain law and order and Model Code of Conduct.

Observers will be available at DAC from 11 am to 12 noon at video conferencing room of the first floor of the District Administrative Complex. They can also be contacted through WhatsApp. He said that the political representatives and people could apprise them of the suggestions, complaints and feedback. The observers can also be contacted for these purposes through Whatsapp on their WhatsApp numbers and email ID [email protected]

Pertinently, General Observer Dr Pritam B Yashvant can be contacted through Whatsapp on 82641-37204, police observer Ujjwal Kumar Bhowmik on 89680-45104 and Expenditure Observer Rajiv Shankar Kittur on 89680-79204.

Visit media cell

General Election Observer Dr Pritam B Yashvant and Expenditure observer Rajiv Shankar Kittur on Thursday visited the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell and directed the officials to be fully vigilant to check suspected paid news, social media platforms for poll related activities being carried out on these platforms.