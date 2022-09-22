LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 21

After the news of Agin S Dilip Kumar dying by suicide broke out, it was not only the campus students who were shocked and angry, rather everyone who knew Agin personally felt the same.

Was intelligent, well-mannered While Agin was studying in NIT, Calicut, he lived in Pattambi only. He was such an intelligent and well-mannered boy. Everyone in the locality is still shocked Jithin R Paniker from Pattambi city

When the Jalandhar Tribune posted the news about a huge protest being held on the LPU campus late Tuesday night, his neighbour Jithin R Paniker from Pattambi city in Kerala reached out to Tribune reporters to seek more details about the incident and to confirm if the news was about Agin- his neighbour only.

The moment it was confirmed the news was about Agin S Dilip Kumar, the son of Dilip Kumar from Kerala, he expressed shock, saying he was a positive and jolly fellow, and it’s hard for him to believe he took this extreme step.

In a telephonic conversation with this correspondent, Paniker told that Agin and his family were living in Pattambi till four months ago. “They were my neighbours, I know Agin and his family very well. His father was working abroad, and returned to Kerala recently,” he said.

“While Agin was studying in the NIT he was living in Pattambi only. He was such an intelligent and well-mannered boy. Everyone in the locality is still shocked,” he said.

Students flood social media with videos, posts

As soon as the news of a protest in LPU broke out, netizens got active on social media sites late night and flooded several platforms, including Twitter, with videos and posts related to Agin’s suicide. Videos of students raising slogans ‘We want justice’ and questioning the university’s silence on the issue went viral on social media

