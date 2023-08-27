 Key accused in Dhogri meat factory case held : The Tribune India

  • Key accused in Dhogri meat factory case held

Key accused in Dhogri meat factory case held

8,100 kg beef was recovered from closed unit

Key accused in Dhogri meat factory case held

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The Jalandhar Rural Police have nabbed the key accused in the case of a beef factory which was being run at Dhogri here. As per police this is the 17th arrest in the case.

Jalandgar SSP Mukhwinder Singh said that on August 25 (Friday), the Adampur police under SI Manjit Singh arrested Imran Qureshi, resident of Meerut.

The police said during questioning it was revealed that factory owner Vaibhav Deewan had an arragement with Shivam Rajput through a deed, regarding renting the factory. During the probe it emerged that Shivam Rajput’s real name was Imran Qureshi — the key accused in the case.

The police had raided the premises of a factory in Dhogri on the night of August 6 and arrested 13 people following a complaint by Satish Kumar, president, All-India Gau Dal. The complainant had alleged that packaging and transportation/smuggling of beef was taking place on the premises which was a closed factory — Neha Toka factory.

As per the complainant, the factory had been rented by Imran Qureshi, son of Haji Bablu Qureshi, resident of Faizal Masjid, Sector 2, Shastri Nagar, Meerut and his brother Parvesh Qureshi.

A case was registered under Sections 295-A, 153-A, 428, 429 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 5 and 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, at the Adampur police station on August 7.

The police also informed that on August 7, as many as 405 packets (20 kg each) totalling 8,100 kg beef were recovered from the factory. Electronic floor weighing scales, packaging polythenes, meat cutter knives and cello tapes, three packing machines, two heat machines, weight slips marked TR 20 kg, weight slips marked LEG 18 kg, were recovered from the factory.

Police officials informed that Qureshi had changed his name and got prepared the registered renting agreement under that name.

In view of this, Sections 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC were added to the case. The accused was presented in a court today and detailed investigation was being done from him.

SSP Jalandhar Mukhwinder Singh informed that a total of 17 people had been arrested in the case so far.

The SSP said, “13 people had been arrested at the time of the raid and four more people, including Imran Qureshi, were nabbed in subsequent raids at the factory. Further investigation in the case is on.”

