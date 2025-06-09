DT
Key accused in Phagwara bank robbery case arrested

Key accused in Phagwara bank robbery case arrested

Police recover Rs 13.10 lakh, pistol
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
In a major breakthrough, the Kapurthala police have arrested the prime suspect for the sensational HDFC Bank robbery that took place in Rawalpindi on May 30. Acting on technical and field intelligence, the police recovered Rs 13.10 lakh cash and a country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime.

Deputy Inspector of Police Naveen Singla said here on Sunday that the accused, identified as Gurminder Singh, a resident of Kahlwan village in Jalandhar district, was apprehended during a raid on June 7.

His arrest follows an intensive investigation spanning multiple districts, led by a dedicated police team under the supervision of SSP Gaurav Toora.

According to SSP Toora, Gurminder Singh confessed to his role in the robbery during interrogation. He also provided information that led to the recovery of stolen money. The police have also identified his two accomplices and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend them.

The broad daylight robbery occurred around 3 pm on May 30, when three masked men entered the HDFC Bank branch in Rawalpindi and fled with a large sum of cash in a white car with altered number plates.

The FIR was filed at Rawalpindi under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Special investigation teams were immediately formed, including officers from the CIA, Phagwara Police, and Kapurthala Detective Wing.

DIG Singla commended the police team’s coordinated efforts and highlighted the role of modern surveillance and inter-agency cooperation. “The swift arrest and recovery reflect the dedication and capability of our force,” he said, urging continued public cooperation in ensuring community safety.

SSP Toora said no effort will be spared in bringing the remaining accused to justice and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to public security.

