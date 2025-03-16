Khaira criticises AAP over silence on Rs 1,300 cr ‘scam’

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has criticised AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for their silence on the FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the Rs 1,300 crore construction scam.

Khaira questioned why the two AAP leaders, typically quick to comment on political matters, had chosen to remain silent when their own party members are facing serious corruption allegations. “Why are Kejriwal and Mann afraid to speak up? Are they fearing an ED crackdown or are they shielding their corrupt colleagues? Their silence speaks volumes about AAP’s so-called honesty and transparency,” Khaira remarked.

The FIR, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, is based on findings from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Delhi Government’s vigilance department, which flagged inflated costs and irregularities in the construction of classrooms under the AAP government in Delhi.

Khaira suggested Kejriwal and Mann’s failure to take a stance pointed to one of two possibilities — Fear of Central Agencies: A concern that AAP’s top leadership may be worried about further investigations and actions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); Internal Rift in AAP: A deeper divide within the party that prevents Kejriwal and Mann from defending Sisodia and Jain publicly.

Khaira accused AAP of hypocrisy, asserting while the party has long claimed to be India’s most honest, the current silence surrounding the corruption allegations undermines that claim. “The people of Delhi and Punjab deserve answers,” Khaira declared.

He further demanded Kejriwal and Mann clarify their position and ensure accountability within their party. “If AAP truly believes in transparency, let them take action against corruption within their own ranks. Otherwise, their silence will only confirm that they are protecting the guilty,” he added.

As the political storm intensifies, the lack of a response from AAP’s leadership continues to fuel suspicions, with critics questioning whether Kejriwal and Mann are genuinely committed to tackling corruption or simply using the problem as a political tool.