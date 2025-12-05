DT
Home / Jalandhar / Khaira: Police targeting Cong poll nominees

Khaira: Police targeting Cong poll nominees

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:21 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
MLA Sukhpal Khaira. File photo
Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira has levelled serious allegations against the police, claiming that law enforcement officials in the constituency are misusing their authority to influence the outcome of the upcoming Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections.

According to Khaira, a series of police action, including late FIR additions and targeted raids, are contributing to environment of intimidation for Congress candidates and workers.

Khaira particularly referred to FIR registered at Subhanpur in connection with alleged irregularities during flood-relief distribution. He stated that the case was lodged nearly four months after the reported incident and asserted that it was politically motivated with the intention of discouraging participation by opposition candidates.

The MLA highlighted an incident on December 4, when Baljinder Singh, in-charge of police chowki, Nadala, accompanied by a team of personnel, conducted an early morning raid at the residence of Gurjit Singh, a Congress candidate for Block Samiti Zone, Chakoke. Khaira said the raid occurred despite the fact that Gurjit and others named in the case had already secured anticipatory bail from the court of the Additional Sessions Judge-I, Kapurthala, two days earlier. The court order, he emphasized, specifically noted that custodial interrogation was not required as recoveries had been completed.

He termed the police action a violation of judicial direction and alleged that it appeared to benefit the rival candidate from the constituency.

Khaira further alleged that additional names of Congress leaders and workers have been recently incorporated into the FIR, including local office-bearers and nominees affiliated with the party. He claimed these additions were based on statements obtained under pressure from a political opponent and expressed concern that more names could be added as the election process advances.

Khaira urged the State Election Commission to intervene, stating that free and fair elections are only possible when law enforcement agencies function independently and without political influence. He demanded the immediate suspension of SI Baljinder Singh and action against senior police officers allegedly supervising the operations, along with assurances that candidates are able to file nominations and campaign without fear or interference.

