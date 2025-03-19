DT
Khaira seeks EC intervention on Kejriwal remarks to voters

Khaira seeks EC intervention on Kejriwal remarks to voters

Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:29 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Punjab MLA and chairman of the All-India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Khaira has strongly condemned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s recent remarks in Ludhiana, calling them a direct threat to free and fair elections.

Kejriwal, while campaigning for the Ludhiana West byelection, had allegedly stated that if you want to get your work done, then vote for AAP. Khaira termed this statement as an attempt to intimidate voters and manipulate the democratic process, drawing parallels to the BJP’s strategies in Delhi.

“Kejriwal, who once opposed BJP’s authoritarianism, is now following the same undemocratic playbook. His remarks amount to coercion and abuse of power,” Khaira said. He accused AAP of abandoning its original principles and resorting to tactics that undermine the electoral process.

Khaira urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Kejriwal’s alleged violation of electoral ethics and ensure that voters in Ludhiana West could cast their ballot without fear or pressure.

“The integrity of Punjab’s democracy is at stake. Elections must be fought on policies and performance, and not through intimidation,” he asserted.

With the Ludhiana West byelection gaining momentum, this controversy adds to the already charged-up political atmosphere in Punjab. The Election Commission’s response to the complaint could play a crucial role in determining the fairness of the upcoming polls.

