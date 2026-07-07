Khaira slams removal of film Satluj from OTT

Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday strongly condemned the sudden removal of the film Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, from the ZEE5 platform in India just days after its release.

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The film is based on the life of human rights activist Prof Jaswant Singh Khalra and portrays the police brutality surrounding his 1995 abduction and killing — facts that were upheld by the Supreme Court of India while convicting the police officers responsible.

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“I strongly condemn the removal of Satluj. This film is based on true facts validated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. I am saddened that the same the police continue to operate unabashedly in Punjab under the Bhagwant Mann government,” Khaira said.

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He urged the Government of India to immediately restore the film on ZEE5 so that the truth reaches the people. “Suppressing such important narratives only raises more questions,” he added.