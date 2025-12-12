DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Khaira slams State Election Commission over delay on ARO removal

Khaira slams State Election Commission over delay on ARO removal

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhpal Singh Khaira
Advertisement

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA from the Bholath constituency in Kapurthala, has sharply criticised the State Election Commission (SEC), accusing it of intentionally delaying the removal of the area’s Assistant Returning Officer (ARO).

Advertisement

Khaira alleged that the SEC’s inaction allowed the ARO to reject the nomination papers of six Congress candidates for the upcoming Block Committee elections, raising what he described as “serious doubts” over the fairness of the electoral process.

Advertisement

According to Khaira, the SEC issued an order on December 10, 2025, removing Bholath EO-cum-ARO Randeep Wadaich from election-related duties. However, he argued that the decision came far too late, as Wadaich had already completed the scrutiny of nomination papers—during which all six Congress candidates were disqualified. Calling the timing of the order “mischievous and intentionally delayed,” Khaira claimed that the purpose of rejecting the Congress nominations had “already been accomplished.”

Advertisement

The MLA further asserted that the delayed action suggested possible administrative collusion or deliberate negligence. He said the SEC should have acted promptly on a complaint lodged ten days earlier, especially considering that Wadaich had previously been found guilty by the Election Commission of India during the Ludhiana West Assembly by polls.

Khaira questioned why no immediate steps were taken despite the ARO’s tainted record and why the removal order was issued only after the nominations had already been rejected. He demanded an immediate clarification from the SEC, alleging that the sequence of events indicated potential political motivation behind the delay.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts