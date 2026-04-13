icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Khalsa March taken out on Baisakhi in Jalandhar

Khalsa March taken out on Baisakhi in Jalandhar

The march started from Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:34 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A large number of devotees take part in Khalsa March in Jalandhar on Monday. Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

The Sikh Talmel Committee organised a Khalsa March in Jalandhar on the occasion of Baisakhi today afternoon. The march started from Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, where devotees came clad in saffron-colour turbans and dupattas riding on tractor-trailers and other vehicles. They recited hymns of Guru Gobind Singh and recalled his valour. Speeches were delivered at various halt points on the history of foundation of the Khalsa Panth.

Advertisement

Stalls of langar were set up at various crossings. Nihang jathas came riding on horses and performed gatka show. The march concluded at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Basti Sheikh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts