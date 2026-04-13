Khalsa March taken out on Baisakhi in Jalandhar

The Sikh Talmel Committee organised a Khalsa March in Jalandhar on the occasion of Baisakhi today afternoon. The march started from Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, where devotees came clad in saffron-colour turbans and dupattas riding on tractor-trailers and other vehicles. They recited hymns of Guru Gobind Singh and recalled his valour. Speeches were delivered at various halt points on the history of foundation of the Khalsa Panth.

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Stalls of langar were set up at various crossings. Nihang jathas came riding on horses and performed gatka show. The march concluded at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Basti Sheikh.

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