Khanna demands CM apology for remark on PM Modi, HM Shah

Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has sharply condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that the use of unparliamentary language by someone occupying such a high constitutional office is highly inappropriate and undermines the dignity of the position.

Khanna said that CM Mann’s choice of words is hurting the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office and reflects a pattern of “unrestrained conduct” that stands against Indian civilisation and democratic traditions. He demanded that Mann should apologise for using indecent language.

“What is Chief Minister Mann trying to prove by using such uncivilised language?” Khanna questioned, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently resorted to cheap tactics for political gain. He accused the party of exploiting public dissatisfaction with the system by blaming others and spreading negativity, which he said undermines the values of Indian democracy.

Khanna warned that such rhetoric fosters unrest in society and leads to law and order issues. He also criticised the AAP government in Punjab for its inability to curb the deteriorating security situation in the state. “Murders, lootings, threats, extortion and assaults in broad daylight have become common occurrences,” he remarked.

He added that the Chief Minister’s remarks could harm the Centre-State relationship and create discord between Punjab and the Union Government. “Mann should refrain from using language that sows bitterness and instead focus on restoring law and order in the state,” Khanna asserted.