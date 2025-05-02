Khanna elected Punjab Badminton Association secy

Former national badminton player Ritin Khanna has been unanimously elected as the Secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA), following elections conducted by the ad-hoc committee constituted by the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

The elections witnessed a strong participation from across the state with 40 delegates from 20 district associations casting their votes.

Ritin Khanna, who currently serves as the secretary of the Jalandhar Badminton Association, is a former state and district champion and has represented Punjab and Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) at the national level for several years.

Since taking charge of the Jalandhar association in 2021, Khanna has played a key role in transforming the Raizada Hansraj Stadium into a premier sports facility. With an investment of nearly Rs 1 crore, the stadium now has 10 badminton courts, making it the north’s only stadium with such capacity alongside a running track, gymnasium, yoga center, restaurant and other multi-sport facilities.

Under his leadership, the Jalandhar Badminton Association has earned a reputation for aggressively promoting the sport by organising high-profile tournaments and awarding cash prizes to top-performing players at national and international levels.

Khanna said, “The prime focus of the newly elected team will be to elevate the standard of state-level tournaments by introducing cash prizes, ensuring transparency in draws, selections and choosing the best venues for competitions.” He added that he has received the overwhelming support from players, parents and coaches who are excited about the future of badminton in the state under the new leadership.