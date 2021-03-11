Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 16

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann hoisted the national flag in Nawanshahr on Independence Day. She inspected the parade along with Deputy Commissioner NPS Randhawa and SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena and also took the salute from the march past.

During her address, she recalled the unparalleled contribution and sacrifices of Punjabis for the freedom of the country. She said Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai, Diwan Singh Kalepani and Shaheed Udham Singh were among the heroes who laid down their lives to make the country independent. The minister said Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan stilled inspired us to die for the country in case needed.

The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister visited Khatkar Kalan to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his father Kishan Singh. She said the memorials associated with the martyr and his family at Khatkar Kalan would be spruced up for developing these for heritage tourism.

“Khatkar Kalan as a tourism hub will not only attract the attention nationally and globally, but will also inspire the generations,” she added.

At Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house, she saw all the antiques related to his family. She askead Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa to prepare a master plan, which could be executed to make the village a more beautiful and heritage tourism place.

Earlier at the I-Day function, she presented tricycles and sewing machines to the needy on behalf of the District Red Cross Society. Besides, 51 personalities, including Parade Commander DSP Harshpreet Singh and nature photographer Harpreet Singh Sandhu were honoured for their special achievements.

More than 2,000 students of 28 schools participated in the parade, cultural programmes and other activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Independence. Also, tableaus exhibited by the various departments for public awareness were on display.

Portrait presented to tourism minister

A portrait with a message ‘Empower Women for Growth and Development of our Nation’ was presented to Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan during the ndependence Day function at Nawanshahr on Mondat. The portrait was prepared by Punjab’s eminent nature artist Harpreet Sandhu. He said the portrait would send a postive message to ensure equal opportunities and safe and rewarding-environment for the all-round growth of women.