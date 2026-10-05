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Home / Jalandhar / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Helping Hand society, govt girls’ high school clinch kho-kho titles

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Helping Hand society, govt girls’ high school clinch kho-kho titles

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Students of Government Girls High School, Gandhi Nagar, after winning the under-14 kho-kho title during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo
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Helping Hand Sports Welfare Society and Government Girls High School, Gandhi Nagar, emerged winners in the under-14 boys’ and girls’ kho-kho competitions, respectively, at the district-level games being held under the ongoing season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Jalandhar.

The competitions are being organised as part of the Punjab Government’s annual sports initiative, which aims to provide young players with an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent.

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In the under-14 boys’ category, Helping Hand Sports Welfare Society finished at the top to claim the first position.

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Government High School, Puranpur, secured the second position, while Government Senior Secondary School, Dhessian Kahana, finished at third place in the boys’ under-14 category.

Government Girls High School, Gandhi Nagar, emerged winners in the under-14 girls’ category, Tagore International Smart School secured the second position, while Sant Avtar Singh Yadgari School, Seechewal, finished at third place.

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