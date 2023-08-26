Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

The torch relay for the second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan was accorded a grand welcome upon its arrival in Adampur town of the district.

As the torch relay entered Adampur from Hoshiarpur, it was handed over to international swimmer Aman Ghai and others following which the relay moved towards the city. Aman is a SAF Games gold medallist and has also won eight medals in the recently held World Police Games.

On reaching the Circuit House, Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Raman Arora, Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited Chairman Mangal Singh, Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mahajan and others received the torch relay which started from Ludhiana on August 22.

Rinku, addressing the players and coaches, said that the torch relay aimed to connect the youth of the state with sports and revive its environment. The MP also appealed to interested youngsters to register themselves on the portal www.khedanwatanpunjabdia.com for taking part in these games. Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included coaches Umesh Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Navavtar Rana, Amrik Singh, and others. The state-level matches of hockey, athletics, and equestrian games would be held in Burlton Park, PAP, and Sports College from October 1 and 6.

Meanwhile, before going to Jalandhar, the torch relay reached Phagwara amid rousing welcome. Players, officials and AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann gathered at the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway to receive the torch. District Sports Officer Lovejit Singh, international hockey player Ripudaman Kumar Singh and international kabaddi umpire Amrik Singh were also present on the occasion.

In Hoshiarpur Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Mayor Surinder Kumar gave a grand welcome to the torch march today. The torch march started from Lajwanti Stadium and passed through different areas of the city before reaching the indoor stadium, from where it was sent to Jalandhar. Chand Dogra, SP (Headquarters), former Olympian Manjit Kaur, Arjuna Awardee Saroj Bala, Asian medallist Pradeep Dogra, Preet Kohli, Assistant Director, Youth Services, Gurpreet Singh, District Sports Officer, coaches and players were also present on the occasion.

#Hoshiarpur