‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ kicks off in Jalandhar

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Addressing the gathering, the Cabinet Minister said that ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ has played a significant role in promoting a strong sports culture across the state.

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The Minister said the state government was strengthening sports infrastructure at the grassroots level by developing modern sports grounds in villages. These facilities, he added, would help encourage youngsters to adopt sports as an integral part of their lives.

On the occasion, the Cabinet Minister also congratulated Gurindervir Singh, a 100 metre athlete and Rashdeep Kaur, a 4x100 metre relay athlete from the Athletics Coaching Centre, Sports School, on their selection for the Asian Games.

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The events were organised at Nurmahal, Nakodar, Lohian, Shahkot, Jalandhar West and Mehatpur. Competitions in athletics, volleyball (smashing and shooting), kabaddi (circle and national style), kho-kho and football were held as part of the sporting programme.

BDPO Seva Singh, athletics coaches Bikramjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Sunil Kumar, volleyball coach Amritpal Singh, junior athletics coach Twinkle Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries and sports personalities were also present on the occasion.