DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ kicks off in Jalandhar

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ kicks off in Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat meets players during the inauguration of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in Jalandhar on Monday.
Advertisement

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Horticulture, Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare, Mohinder Bhagat, on Monday inaugurated the block-level sports competitions of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026’ at the Government Arts and Sports College here.
Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Cabinet Minister said that ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ has played a significant role in promoting a strong sports culture across the state.

Advertisement

The Minister said the state government was strengthening sports infrastructure at the grassroots level by developing modern sports grounds in villages. These facilities, he added, would help encourage youngsters to adopt sports as an integral part of their lives.

On the occasion, the Cabinet Minister also congratulated Gurindervir Singh, a 100 metre athlete and Rashdeep Kaur, a 4x100 metre relay athlete from the Athletics Coaching Centre, Sports School, on their selection for the Asian Games.

Advertisement

The events were organised at Nurmahal, Nakodar, Lohian, Shahkot, Jalandhar West and Mehatpur. Competitions in athletics, volleyball (smashing and shooting), kabaddi (circle and national style), kho-kho and football were held as part of the sporting programme.

BDPO Seva Singh, athletics coaches Bikramjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Sunil Kumar, volleyball coach Amritpal Singh, junior athletics coach Twinkle Chaudhary, and several other dignitaries and sports personalities were also present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts