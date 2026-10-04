Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Muskan clinches U-17 judo gold, Rurka Kalan wins girls’ football title during dist-level events in Jalandhar

District-level competitions in various sports were held in Jalandhar on Saturday under the Punjab Government’s Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan initiative, with players putting up strong performances across different age and weight categories. District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh shared the results of the competitions.

In the U-17 girls’ judo, Muskan secured the first position in the 36-kg category, followed by Zikra in the second. Isha and Nitika jointly finished third. In the 40-kg category, Manisha secured the first position and Shalu finished second, while Anchal and Avneet jointly secured the third place.

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In the U-17 boys’ 45-kg category, Angad finished first, followed by Ansh Singh in second. Bhavandeep Singh and Karan jointly secured the third place. In the 50-kg category, Kartik Verma finished first, followed by Kartik Sharma in the second place, and Ran Inderdeep Singh in third.

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In the 55-kg category, Kapish Sharma secured the first position, Harman finished second, while Krishna and Shiven jointly secured the third place.

The boxing competitions featured several age and weight categories. In the U-14 girls’ 30-33 kg category, Nimat secured the first position and Navneet finished second.

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In the 35-37 kg category, Harman finished first and Manpreet second. In the 60-64 kg category, Gurpreet Kaur and Sonia secured the first and second positions, respectively.

In the U-17 girls’ 44-46 kg category, Dainika clinched the first position, followed by Chandni in second. Bhavana and Purvi jointly secured the third place. Sonali finished first in the 46-49 kg category.

Among the U-14 boys, Manraj secured the first position, Kartik finished second and Suraj Kumar third in the 30-33 kg category. In the 37-40 kg category, Krishna finished first, Sartaaj Singh second and Nishant third.

In the 46-49 kg category, Dipesh secured the first position and Anhat Singh finished second, while Rudra Joshi and Siddhak Preet Singh jointly secured the third place. In football, YFC Rurka Kalan emerged winners in the U-17 girls’ category. Nangal Salana Football Academy finished second, while Skiller Football Academy secured the third place.

In U-14 boys’ football, Doaba Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road, secured the first position, followed by YFC Rurka Kalan in the second place and Police DAV Public School in third.

YFC Rurka Kalan also topped the U-17 boys’ category, with Sant Baba Pal Singh School finishing second and Doaba Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Ladowali, third.

In kho-kho, Helping Hands Sports Welfare Society secured the first position in the U-17 boys’ category, followed by Sports Club in second. Labbu Ram Doaba School and St Soldier Divine Public School jointly finished third. In the U-17 girls’ category, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar, secured the first position, while Government Girls Senior Secondary School finished second. Helping Hands Sports Welfare Society and Jyoti Public School jointly secured the third place.

International player and Kho-Kho Association district vice-president Saurav Raj exhorted the players to work harder and continue improving their performances in sports.