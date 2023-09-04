Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: No team participates from flood-hit villages of Lohian

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

Teams that had been participating until last year in several tournaments from the Lohian block couldn’t do so this time. Reason: Inundated school grounds and homes of players in flood-hit villages in Lohian block due to which no training could be held. Government schools in Manak, Nahl, and Mundi Kasu had kho kho, athletics, and kabaddi teams, but this time, none took part in the games.

Physical education teacher from Government High School, Manak, said that players come from villages like Mundi Shehrian, and Mundi Cholian, which were severely affected due to floods. “There was no practice this time. Our U-17 Punjab-style kabaddi had participated last year in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and the team had bagged a position at the block-level and had reached the district-level too,” he informed.

The situation is similar in Government High School, Nahl, where six teams U-14 and U-17 had participated in kho kho, kabaddi, and volleyball in block-level games. The teacher said that it was difficult to practice this time because of the deluge that had hit the lives of the people in villages of the Lohian.

Now, that the school grounds have dried up, the teachers are trying to gear up for the school-level games that may start at the end of the month. A sports teacher from the school in Mundi Kasu said this time no teams could be constituted whereas last time the teams had won positions. Mundi Kasu is one of the most affected villages in Lohian.