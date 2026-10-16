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Home / Jalandhar / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: State-level tennis, chess matches held in Jalandhar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: State-level tennis, chess matches held in Jalandhar

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh Bajwa supervised the event

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:25 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Players compete in a table tennis match in Jalandhar.
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State-level competitions for table tennis and chess continued in various categories in the city under the banner of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-Season 4 being organised by the state government.

Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, District Sports Officer, Jalandhar, supervised the event and encouraged players.

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In the quarter-final matches of the U-14 boys in table tennis, the team of Amritsar defeated the team of Bathinda 3-0. The team of Ludhiana defeated the team of Fatehgarh Sahib 3-0. 3. The team of Jalandhar defeated the team of Rupnagar 3-0. In the semi-final matches to be held tomorrow, the Amritsar team will compete with Patiala. Jalandhar will compete with Ludhiana.

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Final chess competition was held in the 35 to 40 years women’s category in which the team from Moga secured the first position by scoring 5 points. The team from Amritsar secured the second position by scoring 4 points. The team from Patiala secured the third position by scoring 3 points.

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