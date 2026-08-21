‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ torch relay receives grand reception in Nawanshahr

The torch relay (mashal march) for the upcoming ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-4, 2026’ received a grand reception upon its arrival in Balachaur, Nawanshahr, on Thursday. The torch, which arrived from Roopnagar district, was received by Balachaur MLA Santosh Kataria along with other dignitaries.

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Accompanied by SDM Sunil Phogat, MLA Santosh Kataria highlighted the state’s inclusive vision for youth empowerment and upscaling the sports infrastructure.

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Emphasising the grassroots initiatives of the administration, MLA Santosh Kataria added that the government is actively working on establishing state of the art playgrounds in each and every village across the state. “By taking sports infrastructure directly to the rural level, the government is ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gets an equal opportunity to hone their athletic potential and shine at national and international arenas,” she said.

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Reflecting on the deeper personal impact of physical activities, the MLA underscored the essential role sports play in holistic development. “Sports are not merely about winning medals; they are fundamental to building character, discipline, resilience and a strong sense of sportsmanship in an individual’s life,” Kataria remarked.

A line-up of national and international athletes, including international athlete Anamika, volleyball player Naveen, Manpreet Singh, Manjinder Singh, state-level athlete Anakshi and badminton coach Raman joined the rally to inspire local youth. Following an overnight stay in Nawanshahr, the torch will proceed toward Jalandhar on August 21.