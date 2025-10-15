Khera Road railway crossing in Phagwara causes daily traffic jams, residents urge immediate action

Daily traffic congestion at the Khera Road railway crossing near Phagwara Junction railway station continues to cause inconvenience to thousands of commuters, prompting local residents and union leaders to demand urgent relief measures.

Dharmendra, president of the INTUC Union in Phagwara, voiced concern over the persistent traffic jams, stating that the crossing—situated on the busy Delhi-Amritsar main rail line—remains closed for long durations throughout the day. This has severely impacted the residents of Preet Nagar, Gobindpura, Basant Nagar, Chapar Colony, Khera and surrounding villages.

According to Dharmendra, the chronic bottlenecks are especially problematic for schoolchildren and emergency services, with ambulances frequently delayed due to the gridlock. He recalled a past assurance by former Union Minister Som Prakash, who had promised that the issue would be resolved through the construction of a railway overbridge or underpass. While central government approval for the project was reportedly secured, no progress has been made on the ground.

Adding to the chaos, Dharmendra also pointed out the seasonal hazards caused by shopkeepers placing sugarcane stacks illegally on the roads near the JCT Mill market during festivals such as Ahai Ashtami, Diwali and Chhath Puja. These obstructions not only hinder traffic flow but also pose safety risks to both pedestrians and motorists.

He urged the local administration to immediately remove the illegal encroachments to ensure smooth passage during the festive season and called upon the central government to expedite infrastructure development to resolve the ongoing congestion at the Khera Road railway crossing.