DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Khera Road railway crossing in Phagwara causes daily traffic jams, residents urge immediate action

Khera Road railway crossing in Phagwara causes daily traffic jams, residents urge immediate action

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:25 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Daily traffic congestion at the Khera Road railway crossing near Phagwara Junction railway station continues to cause inconvenience to thousands of commuters, prompting local residents and union leaders to demand urgent relief measures.

Advertisement

Dharmendra, president of the INTUC Union in Phagwara, voiced concern over the persistent traffic jams, stating that the crossing—situated on the busy Delhi-Amritsar main rail line—remains closed for long durations throughout the day. This has severely impacted the residents of Preet Nagar, Gobindpura, Basant Nagar, Chapar Colony, Khera and surrounding villages.

Advertisement

According to Dharmendra, the chronic bottlenecks are especially problematic for schoolchildren and emergency services, with ambulances frequently delayed due to the gridlock. He recalled a past assurance by former Union Minister Som Prakash, who had promised that the issue would be resolved through the construction of a railway overbridge or underpass. While central government approval for the project was reportedly secured, no progress has been made on the ground.

Advertisement

Adding to the chaos, Dharmendra also pointed out the seasonal hazards caused by shopkeepers placing sugarcane stacks illegally on the roads near the JCT Mill market during festivals such as Ahai Ashtami, Diwali and Chhath Puja. These obstructions not only hinder traffic flow but also pose safety risks to both pedestrians and motorists.

He urged the local administration to immediately remove the illegal encroachments to ensure smooth passage during the festive season and called upon the central government to expedite infrastructure development to resolve the ongoing congestion at the Khera Road railway crossing.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts