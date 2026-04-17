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Home / Jalandhar / Khuralgarh Sahib committee warns of dharna on April 22

Khuralgarh Sahib committee warns of dharna on April 22

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:26 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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The management committee of Shri Khuralgarh Sahib has announced a protest outside the SDM office on April 22, alleging serious administrative lapses during recent Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti events.

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In a statement, chief sevadar Baba Keval Singh said the committee had earlier submitted multiple memorandums to the Deputy Commissioner in Hoshiarpur, seeking administrative support for organising the religious gatherings. Following this, a meeting of all departments was convened under the leadership of the SDM, Garhshankar, where responsibilities were assigned.

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However, the committee alleged that officials failed to perform their duties. “Despite clear instructions during the meeting, departmental staff did not discharge their responsibilities during the Baisakhi samagams, reflecting negligence on part of the administration,” the statement said.

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Raising specific concerns, Baba Keval Singh pointed out that encroachments on the government road leading to the shrine were not removed despite duty being assigned to the Panchayat Department. He alleged that no action was taken on higher orders and the committee was misinformed.

Similarly, officials of the Punjab Mandi Board allegedly failed to operationalise a temporary ramp constructed within the shrine premises, despite prior approval in the meeting.

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The committee has already filed complaints with the Punjab SC Commission regarding both issues, and a hearing is expected to be scheduled soon.

Another major concern highlighted was the functioning of liquor vends within the village limits during the religious events. The committee had requested the closure of liquor shops for four days during the festivities, but the outlets reportedly remained open, with liquor being sold openly along roadsides without any intervention from authorities.

In addition, inadequate arrangements for drinking water caused inconvenience to devotees.

Taking serious note of these issues, the committee has decided to stage a dharna and protest demonstration outside the SDM office on April 22, in coordination with Guru Ravidas Sabhas, Nihang Singh groups and the wider sangat.

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