In a heartwarming gesture celebrating the birth of a girl, Dhiraj Kumar, a player of the Daily Morning Football Club, Nawanshahr, who is residing in Canada, organised a football match to mark the arrival of his daughter Nazam.

The match was organised under the leadership of club president Ajay Mehra and was played between teams led by Vikram and Avtar Singh.

Club chairman Tarsem Lal, District Mass Education and Information Officer, said the initiative reflected the club’s commitment to promoting sports and spreading awareness about the importance of celebrating the birth of daughters.

In the first half, Vikram’s team dominated the proceedings with coordinated passing and attacking moves. Sarabjit Singh, Tarsem Lal, Robin, Gurdeep Bhatti, Mohit Kataria, Harsh Neri and Hardeep Bali combined effectively to create a scoring opportunity. A well-placed pass found Harsh Gheti, who converted it into a superb goal, giving Vikram’s team the lead.

Advertisement

In the second half, Avtar Singh’s team fought back strongly. Players Ayush Gangar, Gurjot Singh Bajwa, Jaskaran Singh, Minta Gujjarpur, Ajay Mehra, Bhinder and others worked together to create an attacking opportunity. A well-coordinated move resulted in the ball reaching Avtar Singh, who beat the goalkeeper to score the equaliser.

Despite several attempts by both sides to take the lead, the match remained evenly contested. The strong defensive performance of Sarabjit Singh, Tarsem Lal and Gurdeep Bhatti prevented Avtar Singh’s team from scoring again. The match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw, with the spirit of football emerging as the real winner.

Refreshments were arranged for both teams by vice-president Avtar Singh, using the funds contributed by Dhiraj Kumar.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Tarsem Lal said people should celebrate special occasions, including birthdays and the birth of children, by organising sporting events. Such initiatives encourage the younger generation to stay connected with playgrounds and contribute towards making the campaign against drug abuse successful.

Club president Ajay Mehra and chairman Tarsem Lal further emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and promoting the dignity of the girl child. They highlighted the need to protect nature and nurture future generations.

They also said while the message of ‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’ (Save the girl child, educate the girl child) is important, society must also embrace ‘Beti khilao’ (Encourage the girl child to play sports). Parents should provide daughters with equal opportunities and encourage them to participate in sports so that they can excel and bring pride to the country.