Kidnapped in Iran, Jaspal released from captivity

“My elder child would ask me daily why wasn’t his father talking to him after he went abroad? He is just 3, I couldn’t even tell him that his father was getting tortured there,” an emotional Kuldip Kaur, Jaspal Singh’s wife told The Tribune.

A 32-year-old Jaspal Singh from Langroya, Nawanshahr, who along with two others was kidnapped in Iran, was rescued from captivity today. The family that was on tenterhooks all these days and was fearful of what will happen next, has finally heaved a sigh of relief. Jaspal Singh who used to work here as a painter, has two kids— aged 3 years and 3 months. Kuldip Kaur said that every day, the family was getting video calls where his husband was seen getting beaten up brutally. It was only today that a normal phone call came from Jaspal saying that he was fine and safe, Kuldip Kaur said. “Zyada gall nai kitti, bass ehi ki theek ne. Hun koi khatra nahee,” she said.

“Only my heart knows how I am spending my days and nights. I was doing Ardaas daily for his well-being,” she further added.

Jaspal wanted to go abroad for a better future and had approached a travel agent in Hoshiarpur who promised to send him to Australia. With great difficulty, the family arranged Rs 18 lakh and gave it to the agent. He was first taken to Dubai where he remained for a month and after that when he landed in Iran, he was allegedly kidnapped. Asked if she would want Jaspal to try again to go abroad, Kuldip replied, “I just want him to return to us and be with his kids who need him the most at this moment.”

Jaspal’s brother Balwinder Singh said that the family was relieved after the news of him being released came.