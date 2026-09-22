Kidnapped in Kenya, Jalandhar man returns home, reunites with family

In an emotional reunion with his family, Jalandhar resident Rakesh Kumar returned home on September 21 after allegedly being kidnapped and held captive in Kenya by a group of Pakistani and Kenyan nationals.

Overwhelmed by the experience, Rakesh lifted his young daughter in his arms and broke down, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty and anguish for his family.

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Recounting his ordeal, Rakesh alleged that he and two other Punjabi men, Avtar Singh and Surinder Singh, were lured into Kenya on the promise of being sent legally to Italy but were instead taken to a secluded location near Nairobi, where their passports, money and documents were allegedly confiscated.

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He claimed that the kidnappers subsequently threatened and physically tortured him while demanding a ransom of 70,000 US dollars, approximately Rs 58 lakh, from his family.

According to Rakesh, his journey began after a relative introduced him to a travel agent, Balwinder Kumar, from Bharsingh Pura village near Phillaur, and his associates.

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The agent allegedly offered to arrange his legal travel to Italy for Rs 95 lakh. His family paid Rs 2 lakh in cash as an advance. Rakesh said the photographs of the payment were available with them.

The agent allegedly assured him that he would first travel to Kenya, where his passport would be stamped with an Italian visa at the embassy in Nairobi within two days, enabling him to proceed to Italy.

Trusting the arrangement, Rakesh left India on August 4, and arrived at Nairobi airport on August 5. He alleged that a driver waiting outside the airport with his photograph took him and his two companions in a vehicle. After travelling some distance, two more men, reportedly one Kenyan and one Pakistani, joined them. The men were then allegedly taken to a house away from the city, where three Pakistani and three Kenyan nationals, including two women, were present.

Rakesh claimed that the group seized their mobile phones, passports, visa-related documents, euros and Indian currency before locking them in a room. The captors allegedly told them that their agent had failed to pay the agreed amount and that the money would now be recovered from them and their families.

Describing the alleged torture, Rakesh said that on the second day of their captivity, his hands and feet were tied and he was made to lie on the floor. A piece of cloth was allegedly forced into his mouth, while red-coloured material was applied to his face to make it appear as though he was bleeding.

He claimed that his companions were forced to record a video in which they were made to appeal for the payment of 70,000 US dollars to a man identified as Khan Baba, whom Rakesh described as the alleged leader of the gang. The video reportedly contained threats that he would not survive if the money was not paid.

The video was subsequently sent to Rakesh's maternal uncle, Somnath, who lives in France, and other family members. Alarmed by the threats and the condition described in the recording, the family approached Kulwinder Singh of the Indian Minority Federation in France and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu for assistance.

Rakesh credited Sandhu and the Indian authorities with helping coordinate efforts for his release.

According to his account, the MP and the Indian Embassy contacted Kenyan Police and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate action.

In the early hours of September 10, at 2 am, Kenyan police allegedly raided the premises where the men were being held. Rakesh said he was initially frightened during the operation but soon realised that the rescuers were police personnel. The six alleged captors were arrested during the raid.

Following the rescue, the three Indians were reportedly taken to a police station and subsequently placed under the protection of the Indian Embassy in Nairobi. Rakesh said the Kenyan court remanded the arrested suspects to 14 days of police custody. After the completion of the necessary legal formalities and recording of statements, he returned to India.

Speaking after his return, Rakesh appealed to young people in Punjab to exercise caution when dealing with travel agents offering overseas employment, immigration or visa arrangements. He urged prospective travellers to verify the authenticity of agents and visa procedures and advised them not to rely blindly on promises of overseas travel through third countries.

The family has sought strict legal action against the local agents allegedly involved in the arrangement and demanded cancellation of their licences. The allegations against the agents and the alleged kidnappers would require verification by the investigating agencies concerned.