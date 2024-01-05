Kidnapped minor girl rescued within hours, suspect arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

The Commissionerate Police on Thursday rescued a minor girl from the clutches of kidnappers within few hours after her kidnapping.

Divulging the details, the Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma, said that the police had received a complaint on January 3 (Wednesday) that a minor girl, aged six years, had been abducted by an unidentified person in the afternoon from the Topkhana area of Jalandhar Cantt.

He said acting swiftly the police formed several teams to rescue girl and solve the case. He added that acting on various leads, the police started investigation on several theories.

CP Sharma said that as rescuing the girl was top priority so scientific, technical and professional methods were used for tracing the case. He said that exhibiting diligent and professional approach, the Commissionerate Police traced the case within few hours only and the minor victim was safely rescued from the clutches of the kidnapper.

He said the accused had been identified as Mukesh Kumar (32), a resident of Kartarpur, and was arrested by the Cantt police on Wednesday evening.

The CP said that minor girl was handed over to the family safely and further investigation in the case was going on. The Commissionerate Police are committed to maintain law and order by all means, he further added.