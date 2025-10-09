Kin accuse Phillaur SHO of sexually harassing teenager, transferred

A migrant woman of Garha in Phillaur has alleged that an SHO of the Jalandhar rural police sexually harassed her 14-year-old daughter, when she along with her daughter approached the police to register a rape complaint in August.

Holding a press conference at Phillaur, members of the Lok Insaaf Manch (LIM) on Wednesday reiterated the allegations levelled by the woman and sought strict action against the SHO. After the manch's complaint to the SSP, the SHO has also been transferred.

On October 5, an FIR was registered against 18-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. Union members said if the SHO is not suspended, they will launch an agitation on the issue.

The victim girl and her mother and father accompanied the manch members during the press conference.

An FIR has been registered against Roshan Kumar (18) under Section 65 (1) of the BNS and Sections 4 and 5 of the POCSO Act at the Phillaur police station on October 5.

Speaking to mediapersons, the father of the girl alleged that his daughter was raped by the 18-year-old neighbour, also hailing from a migrant family, on the intervening night of August 23 and 24. He alleged, "When we reached the Civil Hospital, Phillaur, the next day, doctors asked us first to go to Phillaur police station only after which the treatment could begin as it was a police case. We all went to the police station and complained to SHO Bhushan Kumar. He kept telling us that there was no rape. Later, he took my daughter and wife to another room and again said no rape had taken place, hence no medical could be done."

The father alleged that they were sent back that day and asked to come again.

He alleged, "Subsequently, he called my wife and daughter and sometimes my wife alone and took her to a room where no other women were present. He touched and harassed my wife and daughter. For a month, my daughter's medical hasn't been conducted as he refused to register a case."

LIM president Jarnail Phillaur alleged, "It is after the case came to our notice and proofs were shared with us that we took up the issue with the police. A case has finally been registered on October 5, over a month after the incident. After our complaint to the SSP last night, the SHO has also been transferred. We demand the dismissal of the SHO, failing which an agitation will be launched."

The same claims were also reiterated by former sarpanch of Garha Raj Kumar. Lok Insaaf Manch Punjab members president Jarnail Phillaur, Parshottam Phillaur, senior leaders Master Hans Raj, Ramji Das Ganna village, Som Nath Sekhupur among others were also present.

Speaking to The Tribune, DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said, "People may keep making claims, but a conclusion in the case can only be reached after due verification. The SHO has been transferred."

SHO Bhushan Kumar refused to speak and disconnected the phone.