Kin cry foul as wanted accused dies in firing during police action 

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Residents of Bangiwal village in Mehatpur and surrounding villages held a protest dharna outside the Mehatpur police station today after a man accused in a case, who was fired upon by the police, died last night.

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The Mehatpur police party had gone to the Bangiwal village in Mehatpur to arrest the accused, during which the situation escalated, and the police resorted to firing shots.

The deceased was identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Labha, son of Pippal Singh, resident of Bangiwal village. He was wanted in an FIR (No. 04) registered on January 5 and had previously been involved in cases related to drug trafficking and violent offences.

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SSP Jalandhar Harvinder Singh Virk marked a formal inquiry into the case under Vineet Ahlawat, SP (Investigation).

While the police claimed the shots fired by cops were aimed to reduce tension amidst violence and hostilities from villagers; residents have questioned the police action and demanded separate FIR against cops. The police said no separate FIR against cops was warranted due to obstruction posed by residents.

An FIR has been lodged by the Mehatpur police against seven persons — the deceased Lovepreet Singh alias Labha, his mother Kuldeep Kaur (wife of Pippal Singh) and sister Gagandeep Kaur alias Gagan and four unidentified persons.

The FIR (No. 123) was registered today under Sections 109, 121(1), 131, 132, 191(2), 191 (3), 221, 224, 262, 263, 351(3) of the BNS and sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act and section 63 of the Punjab Police Act 2007 at the Mehatpur Police Station.

Addressing media, Harvinder Singh Virk, SSP, Jalandhar Rural, said, "SHO Police Station Mehatpur, Inspector Aman Saini, along with a police party, on a tip-off regarding Lovepreet Singh 's presence near his house, reached his residence at 7.30 pm. Lovepreet, present in the courtyard, attempted to flee on seeing the police. When Senior Constable Sukhwinder Singh and Constable Inderjit Singh attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly engaged in a physical scuffle, as Lovepreet Singh’s mother and sister Gagan, among others, also gathered there. They attacked the police with sticks and deadly weapons. The crowd obstructed police operation, and unidentified persons allegedly assaulted ASI Sukhwant Singh, tearing his uniform."

The SSP added, "Lovepreet and his associates allegedly launched an attack on constable Sukhwinder Singh with sharp-edged weapons, and an unidentified person in crowd allegedly fired a gunshot. To save himself, constable Sukhwinder Singh fired one round in the air. However, the attackers didn't retreat at this. Lovepreet allegedly attempted to snatch the government weapon. Acting in self-defence, two rounds were fired in response by the constable. The shots struck Lovepreet Singh in a thigh, injuring him."

The SSP also alleged that Lovepreet's family initially tried to obstruct the process of immediately shifting him to hospital. Eventually admitted, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The SSP said Lovepreet, his sister, brother Mandeep Singh and father Pippal Singh were all facing multiple cases against them and some had also served time in prison.

Activist Tarsem Peter, part of the dharna against the police, said, "The statements given by the SSP in the Lovepreet case are one-sided. While Lovepreet was wanted in a case, and the police charges of former cases against Lovepreet are true, why did the police hurry to file a case against the family? No FIR has been registered against officials who shot Lovepreet. Rather, the victim's family members have been booked in the FIR. The police must also book the cops involved in the matter rather than giving them the clean chit."