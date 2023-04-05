Kin of freedom fighter struggles to get site plan approved

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 4

Suraj Parkash Sharma, nephew of Pandit Kishori Lal — who was an associate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh — has alleged that the Municipal Corporation in collusion with the Improvement Trust has been harassing him for the past seven years.

From pillar to post I had deposited the site plan of my house in 2016 and since then, I am being denied the approval certificate. Initially, an objection was raised that my land falls under Improvement Trust’s scheme. Now, it is being claimed that the land had been acquired by the Improvement Trust so the NOC can’t be issued. — Suraj Parkash Sharma

The septuagenarian says that he has been struggling to get the extension plan of his house approved. Sharma told The Tribune, “I had deposited the site plan of my house in September 2016 and since then, I am being denied the approval certificate. Despite paying for the water supply and sewerage facilities to the civic body, the objection was raised that my land falls under Improvement Trust’’s scheme. Later, another notice was sent that the said land had been acquired by the Improvement Trust so the NOC can’t be issued to approve the file.”

Sharma said when he sought information regarding the acquisition of land under the RTI Act, no reply was given.

After four years, when Sharma enquired about the status of the case, he was told that files related to his case had been lost. Sharma then sought an FIR against the culprits, but no action was taken.

In 2021, the Improvement Trust wrote to the civic body that the land fell under exempted category so the NOC was not required.

“On seeking the information under the RTI Act, I have been given a reply that my file has been lost and the required information will be supplied when the file will be available,” said Sharma, adding that after five years he approached the Principal Secretary and received a notice this year that the NOC was not required, but he would have to pay Rs 4.65 lakh as ‘maintenance charges’. “My question is that if my property falls under the exempted category then why this amount of Rs 4.65 lakh is being demanded?” said Sharma.

“I demand that the notice through which Rs 4.65 lakh is being sought as maintenance charges should be revoked and an FIR be registered against the culprits who lost my file,” said Sharma.

