Kin of patient who died during treatment at private hospital protest in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The kin of a 63-year-old man staged a protest today after he died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Victim Naresh Kumar was a resident of Basti Danishmanda. Family members of the deceased alleged that he had died due to negligence on part of the doctors. They said Naresh had undergone a surgery at the hospital after he complained of blocking in the nerves and other problems.

The family members alleged that after the surgery, he was administered expired glucose and medicines, due to which he died. Demanding action against the hospital authorities, they held a protest outside the hospital’s premises at Adda Basti Sheikh, and blocked the road leading to Basti Sheikh.

Police officials of Division No. 5 said they had received a complaint in this regard, and the patient’s body has been sent to the Civil Hospital. They said post-mortem will be done tomorrow, and that further action in the case will only be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.