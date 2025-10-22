DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kin of police martyrs honoured on commemoration day in Nawanshahr

Kin of police martyrs honoured on commemoration day in Nawanshahr

Sacrifices of cops remembered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:41 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A family member watches the photos of police martyrs during Police Commemoration Day at PAP, Jalandhar, on Tuesday. Photo Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Paying rich tributes to martyrs of the Punjab Police and other forces to mark Police Commemoration Day here at ITI Ground in Nawanshar, Ludhiana Range DIG Satinder Singh said the supreme sacrifices of the martyred officers and soldiers could never be overlooked as these are a golden history to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

Advertisement

Accompanied by family members of the police martyrs, Satinder Singh said it is a matter of pride for the police that hundreds of officials laid down their lives to safeguard the country, which would be ever remain a source of inspiration for the entire force, instilling the spirit of nationalism and patriotism.

Advertisement

These sacrifices would bolster the spirit of maintaining law and order in the force. He said the flame lit by the martyrs to keep the country and state safe from internal and external aggression would be kept burning, said the DIG, adding that those indulged in nefarious designs to disrupt hard-earned peace would be dealt with heavy hand.

Advertisement

Satinder Singh said the day was annually observed on October 21. On this day in 1959, a place Hot Spring in Ladakh, a CRPF patrolling party led by Sub-Inspector Karam Singh was ambushed by Chinese troops and 10 soldiers were martyred. He said everyone should take this resolve to always maintain the honour, dignity, and pride of the country and of the Punjab Police.

Satinder Singh, DC Ankurjeet Singh, SSP Dr Mehtab Singh and Additional Sessions Judge Baljinder Singh Mann paid tribute to the martyrs. The family members were also honoured while the DIG listened to their issues as well as assuring for redressal.

Advertisement

Earlier, DSP Raj Kumar read out the names of the officers and jawans of the forces of various states remembering their sacrifices. SP, Headquarters, Iqbal Singh, SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia, SP Jashandeep Singh Gill, Parade Commander Jaspreet Singh and senior police officers were present.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts